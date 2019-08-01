August 26, 1949 - July 30, 2019 Willie L. Glover passed away at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. A memorial service will be held 11:00 am, Friday, August 2, 2019 at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.hooperfuneralhome.net. (Hooper) Hooper Funeral Home

