August 29, 1932 - December 23, 2019 Mrs. Sarah Frances Glenn-Thomas, a loving mother, sister, friend and missionary, joined her heavenly father on December 23, 2019 after an extended period of illness. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lavonda Olympic Thomas; her loving and devoted husband of 48 years, Mr. Alphonza Leonard Thomas, Sr.; her sister, Mrs. Virginia Friday; and her son, Mr. Alphonza Leonard Thomas, II. She leaves to mourn her devoted daughter and caregiver, Vanda Thomas of Winston-Salem, NC, daughter, Vicki Thomas-Moore; her grandchildren, Alphonza Thomas, III, Semaj Moore, and Vane'sa Stewart; one great-grandchild, Semara Thompson; one sibling, Mr. Andre L. Little of Atlanta, GA; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Piney Grove Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family visitation will be held from 11:00 am until 12 noon on Saturday at the church. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).
Glenn-Thomas, Sarah Frances
