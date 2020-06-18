October 31, 1931 - June 13, 2020 Minnie Ruth Glenn, 88 years old, of Winston-Salem, N.C., transitioned to eternal life on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was born on October 31, 1931 to the late Charlie W. and Ida L. Glenn in Pfafftown, N.C. She was preceded in death by her three brothers, Cleaven, Charlie G. Sr. and Gene Glenn; six sisters, Nina Evans, Annie P. Watkins, Almeta Keaton and Edith Payne. Also preceding her in death were two sons, Edward and Jonathan Glenn. She leaves behind to cherish most dear and precious memories, five children, Sherry, Gregory, Randy (Gwen), Paige and Kinard Glenn. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren, one devoted grandson Quorticha Glenn, James (Camille), Darren (Marnie), Tony (Vanessa), Warren (Tessie), Dwight, Kinard Jr, Ryan, Jonathan,Jr, Davon, Yhikema, Kiera, Naketa, Starkenya and Shakayla Glenn. Seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Dorothy L. Hill and one sister-in-law Mattie D. Glenn and one daughter-in-law Doris Glenn. Also surviving are a host of devoted nieces, nephews and cousins. One godson Bobby Marshall. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 at 1pm from Bethlehem Baptist Church and interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery. The remains may be viewed today from 2pm until 5pm at Douthit's. Douthit Funeral Services 515 Specialty Park Drive
