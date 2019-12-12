Winston-Salem - Minnie Lee Glenn, 94, departed this life Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Trinity Glen Nursing Center. Funeral services will be held 12 pm Friday in the chapel of Hooper Funeral Home. Visitation 11:30 am-12:00 pm.
