Winston-Salem - George Arthur Glenn Jr died Jan. 21, 2020. Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Roberts (Winston-Salem) Chapel with visitation at 2:30 p.m. Providing care, Roberts Funeral Service (Winston-Salem).

To send flowers to the family of George Glenn, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 31
Public Viewing
Friday, January 31, 2020
2:30PM-3:00PM
Roberts Funeral Service (Winston Salem)
3001 Old Greensboro Rd
Winston Salem, NC 27101
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before George's Public Viewing begins.
Feb 1
Visitation
Saturday, February 1, 2020
2:30PM-3:00PM
Roberts Funeral Service (Winston Salem)
3001 Old Greensboro Rd
Winston Salem, NC 27101
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before George's Visitation begins.
Feb 1
Service
Saturday, February 1, 2020
3:00PM
Roberts Funeral Service (Winston Salem)
3001 Old Greensboro Rd
Winston Salem, NC 27101
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before George's Service begins.

Tags

Load entries