Glenn Winston-Salem - Mrs. Emma Glenn, 80, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. A public viewing will be held Friday, April 24, 2020 at Douthit's from 2pm-5pm. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Douthit Funeral Services.

