Winston-Salem - WillieEtta Gladden, 63, passed May 23, 2020. Public viewing will be today 1-5 P.M. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held 1 P.M. Saturday. Roberts Funeral Service, WS is serving the family.

To plant a tree in memory of WillieEtta Gladden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

