Winston-Salem - Ms. Shirley Mae Gladden, 75, passed away February 10, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Russell Funeral Home Chapel with family visitation at 12:30 pm. (RUSSELL)

