Gilmore, Sherry Ellen April 11, 1943 - March 18, 2020 Sherry was born in Stockton, Massachusetts and raised in Long Island, New York. She was a lifetime student who found her calling early on in nursing. She was adored by coworkers for her leadership and often described as a mentor and friend who was bright, intelligent and feisty. She expressed a bedside manner of kindness and compassion for her patients and their loved ones that left lasting impressions well past the medical care she provided. Personally she was the proud mother of her three sons whom she instilled her honor, integrity and diligence. Her family was always of utmost importance to her but also her greatest joy. Creative and artistic she enjoyed knitting, crafting, writing poetry, cooking and listening to music. Her love for others extended into a passion for animals and she was an avid supporter of rescues of all varieties. She was encouraging to everyone she met and would easily make friends who she effortlessly turned into extended family. She adored spending time with her grandchildren and blossomed as a grandma they could go to for guidance, fun and delicious meals that would fill their hearts and bellies. Sherry is preceded in death by her parents Francis "Webby" Stoll and Elizabeth Stoll, and her husband Thomas Gilmore. Sherry is survived by her three beloved sons. Her eldest son Michael Gilmore & his wife Joanne Gilmore, her oldest twin son Brian Gilmore & his wife Veronica Gilmore, her youngest twin son Kevin Gilmore & his wife Shamecka Gilmore. She is also survived by her three grandchildren Paul Weeks, Joseph Gilmore and Maura Gilmore. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com Salem Funeral & Cremation Services 2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106
