July 13, 1958 - April 19, 2020 Michael Lee Gillispie, Mike, Captain Mic; 61 years old, husband of the late Patricia Carone Gillispie, passed away Sunday, April 19th, 2020 at his home in Daytona Beach, Florida. Michael is survived by Catherine Carone, Jay Carone, William Carone and Deborah Carone Reed (Timothy Reed); Angelina Carone, Benjamin Taylor, Jonathan Carone, Jaymie Carone Boose, Jordan Carone, Rebecca Carone and Anthony Carone; as well as eight great-grandchildren. Michaels parents, Gerald and Rosemary Gillispie have already passed away, as well as his brother Danny and our sister, Joanne Carone. Michael joined the US Navy in March of 1987 and retired in August of 1999. He then worked for Edison Chouest as Chief Mate from January 2000 through January 2020. Michael had established his new chapter of life in Daytona Beach, Florida where he loved to attend NASCAR racing, playing cards with retired Vets and volunteering his time to help feed the hungry at the United Community Methodist Church. A Memorial Service will be held in the Memorial Garden at Knollwood Baptist Church on July 11th. "May you have fair winds and following seas," Michael. You will be missed. Alavon Direct Cremation Service 731 Beville Rd, South Daytona, FL 32119

