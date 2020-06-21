Winston-Salem - Ms. Wilhelmena W. Gilliard, 64, passed away June 15, 2020. A viewing will be held from 12:00noon until 5:00pm Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private graveside services will be Monday, June 22, 2020 (RUSSELL).

To plant a tree in memory of Wilhelmena Gilliard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries