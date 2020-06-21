Winston-Salem - Ms. Wilhelmena W. Gilliard, 64, passed away June 15, 2020. A viewing will be held from 12:00noon until 5:00pm Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private graveside services will be Monday, June 22, 2020 (RUSSELL).
Most Popular
-
Truliant buys former Macy's store at Hanes Mall
-
White House's focus on Forsyth COVID-19 cases brings attention, not surge in supplies
-
Bourbon virus? New tick-borne disease may be in North Carolina
-
Longtime funeral home owner dies
-
Yadkinville man gets 26 years for robbing Clemmons store and trying to set the clerk and the store on fire.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately