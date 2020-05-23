October 14, 1934 - May 20, 2020 Dr. Reuben J. Gilliam, Sr. was born on October 14, 1934 in Winston-Salem, NC. He was one of ten children born to the late William Green Gilliam and Florence Carr Gilliam. He attended the local public schools, graduating from Atkins High School. Dr. Gilliam received both his undergraduate and doctorate in divinity degrees from Howard University. Dr. Gilliam served honorably in the US Air Force, retiring after 20 years. Professionally, Dr. Gilliam served as pastor of St. John Baptist Church in Asheboro, NC and North Winston Baptist Church; president of North Winston CDC and as drug counselor for Sundial of Winston-Salem. Dr. Gilliam passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Anita Stanback Gilliam; five sisters and four brothers. He is survived by his children: Reuban J. (Cheryl) Gilliam, Jr., Adrian J. (Valerie) Gilliam, Sr., Elliot (Lorraine) Gilliam, Sr., Anita Gilliam, Leslie G. Hairston and Lynette G. (Reggie) Moore; 21 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Mary and Frances Stanback; brothers-in-law: Herbert and Hubert (Sylvia) Stanback; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Dr. Gilliam's remains may be publicly viewed today from 12:00 PM ~ 5:00 PM at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. Funeral service will be private. Interment will be in Salisbury National Cemetery. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC 27101

To plant a tree in memory of Reuben Gilliam as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries