October 14, 1934 - May 20, 2020 Dr. Reuben J. Gilliam, Sr. was born on October 14, 1934 in Winston-Salem, NC. He was one of ten children born to the late William Green Gilliam and Florence Carr Gilliam. He attended the local public schools, graduating from Atkins High School. Dr. Gilliam received both his undergraduate and doctorate in divinity degrees from Howard University. Dr. Gilliam served honorably in the US Air Force, retiring after 20 years. Professionally, Dr. Gilliam served as pastor of St. John Baptist Church in Asheboro, NC and North Winston Baptist Church; president of North Winston CDC and as drug counselor for Sundial of Winston-Salem. Dr. Gilliam passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Anita Stanback Gilliam; five sisters and four brothers. He is survived by his children: Reuban J. (Cheryl) Gilliam, Jr., Adrian J. (Valerie) Gilliam, Sr., Elliot (Lorraine) Gilliam, Sr., Anita Gilliam, Leslie G. Hairston and Lynette G. (Reggie) Moore; 21 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Mary and Frances Stanback; brothers-in-law: Herbert and Hubert (Sylvia) Stanback; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Dr. Gilliam's remains may be publicly viewed today from 12:00 PM ~ 5:00 PM at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. Funeral service will be private. Interment will be in Salisbury National Cemetery. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Most Popular
-
W-S woman wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket
-
No fall break for UNCG and N.C. A&T students, and classes will end before Thanksgiving
-
Court overturns conviction in fatal shooting of Jonesville Police Sgt. Gregory Keith Martin in 1996
-
COVID-19 totals approach 700 in Forsyth with another surge in latest report
-
COVID-19 outbreaks at senior apartments, rehab center, Forsyth public health officials say
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately