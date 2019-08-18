May 24, 1933 - August 16, 2019 Mr. Samuel "Sam" Gilley, 86, of Kernersville, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019. He was born May 24, 1933 in Surry County to Samuel and Bertha Mills Gilley. Sam was a veteran who served in the U.S. Navy. He of the Baptist faith and retired from Western Electric in 1989. Sam was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Jewell Simmons. Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Lynda Dunn Gilley; one daughter, Sheila Beaver (Dennis) of Charlotte; one stepson, Jim Burton (Chris) of New York; five grandchildren and one sister, Glena Culler. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Rev. Steve Roberson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery in Advance with military honors by the V.F.W. Memorial Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Shepherds' Center of Kernersville or to the charity of the donor's choice. The family would like to mention a special thanks to Sam's caregivers, Teresa Collins, Denise Thompson, Holton Byrd and Evelyn Faulk. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
