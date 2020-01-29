June 13, 1917 - January 24, 2020 Mary Elizabeth Pugh Gildersleeve died Friday, January 24, 2020 at Brookridge Retirement Community in Winston-Salem. She was 102. Born June 13, 1917 in Greensboro, North Carolina, Mary Elizabeth grew up there and graduated from Greensboro College in 1939. She began teaching French immediately at Lexington High School in Lexington, NC. In 1949, she married George Gildersleeve and the two made a home in Winston-Salem. At that time, she retired from teaching to become a homemaker, and a devoted wife to George until his death in 1984. Mary Elizabeth participated in the Old North Star Chapter of the DAR or Daughters of the American Revolution. She was an active member of Highland Presbyterian Church. She loved her friends and family, and her beloved dogs. Mrs. Gildersleeve was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Charles E. Pugh of Greensboro, her husband George B. Gildersleeve, two siblings, and three nieces, all from North Carolina. She is survived by seven great-nephews and two great-nieces and their spouses. A graveside celebration of her life will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11 am at Forsyth Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Highland Presbyterian Church Winston-Salem, NC. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Gildersleeve, Mary Elizabeth Pugh
Service information
Feb 7
Graveside Service
Friday, February 7, 2020
11:00AM
Forsyth Memorial Park
3771 Yadkinville Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
