November 13, 1966 - September 12, 2019 Dr. John Russ Gilbert, 52, of Winston-Salem, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at his home. He was born November 13, 1966, in South Bend, Ind., son of Dr. Alan Russ Gilbert and Barbara Alice Gilbert. He attended Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, Ind. and Indiana University for undergraduate as well as medical school. He served both in private practice and at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind. for over 20 years. More recently he served his community as a physician at Forsyth Medical Center, where he practiced since May 2017. Midwesterner by birth, he became a converted Southerner when he moved to the Triad for the love of his life, Rosalba Anaid Ledezma. They were married on July 15, 2017, in New Orleans, La. The relocation would be considered a life changing event for many but was managed with ease by John. It was not a matter of how soon would he become comfortable in his new surroundings, rather all those he met were made more comfortable by his affable nature and ready smile. Although his worldly time was much too brief, he would have no regrets about how it was spent as he had the rare gift of appreciating each and every moment to the fullest. He enjoyed playing golf and tennis, cheering on his Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Braves, travel and The Beatles. His dancing acumen is legendary, as evidenced by his flossing skills, and he was a budding mixologist and a party planner extraordinaire. He loved making people laugh and loved making them feel special. His world revolved around his wife and children and he is loved by his wife, family and many friends who remain behind. He was preceded in death by his mother Barbara and his uncle Joseph Michael Dickey and is survived by his wife Rosalba; his children Adam, Allyson, Abigail and Maxwell; his stepchildren Tito (Megan) Medrano and Monica Medrano; his father Alan; his stepmother Barbara Jean; his brother Thomas (Amy); his sister Suzi (Tom) Swinehart, as well as a number of nephews, nieces, uncles and cousins. A celebration of John's life will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 6:00 PM at Forsyth Country Club. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11:00 AM at The Chapel in Fort Wayne, Ind. Online condolences may be posted through www.hayworth-miller.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Brosius to the John Russ Gilbert Memorial Fund through campbrosius.iu.edu. Hayworth Miller Funeral Home

