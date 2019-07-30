December 21, 1962 - July 16, 2019 Patricia Cochran Gibson of Kernersville, NC passed peacefully in her sleep on July 16th. Born in W. Va. to Buster and Cricket Cochran, she is survived by her husband Dwayne Gibson, children Brandon Gibson and Chasity Gibson and beloved grandchildren Sirina Gibson, Nate Gibson, Haylee Haney and Logan Haney; siblings Paul, Bobby Joe, Theresa Gearheart, Donna Stewart and Beth Idol, as well as both parents and many extended family and friends. A graduate of Montcalm High School, class of 1980, she spent her employment years in the printing industry. Patricia will be remembered for her bottomless heart and endless compassion towards everyone. A celebration of her life will be held at the Belews Creek Cowboy Church on August 3 from 1 pm to 3 pm. Flowers or donations can be sent to Belews Creek Cowboy Church, 7505 Preston Rd., Belews Creek, NC 27009.
