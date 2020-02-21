May 18, 1935 - February 15, 2020 Mr. Samuel George was born on May 18, 1935 in Fairmont, North Carolina. He was educated in the schools of Robeson County. After 30 years of service at R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, he retired. Mr. George was a long-time member of St. Stephens Missionary Baptist Church where he served with the Ushers and Facilities Ministries. Mr. George is survived by his sons, Samuel A. George, Jr. (Shirley), David Taylor, and Linwood Stephens; and daughter Fredia Hickman; grandchildren, Tony Perry, Gregg George, Geoff George, Ebony Huckaberry (John), Ryan Hayes and Brian Johnson; great-grands, Denoris Perry, Deonna Perry, Zarriah Brown and Harmony Lyles; great-great-grandson, Chosen Allen. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Stephens Baptist Church. The family will greet friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment in Piedmont Memorial Gardens. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC 27101
