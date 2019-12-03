July 16, 1956 - November 30, 2019 David Lee Genung, 63, passed away surrounded by his children and siblings. He is survived by his 3 children: Justin and wife Casey, Sarah and husband Tyler, and Daniel. He is also survived by his siblings: Denise, Dale, Darla, Daryl, Danetta, and Doug. He was preceded in death by his parents, C.W. and Sarah Genung, and his brother Dennis. David was a retired electrical engineer. He was a loving and generous father, who enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. His family adventures took him horseback riding in Costa Rica, rafting down the Colorado River, and attending jazz festivals in New Orleans. But his favorite place was at home with his children. He coached his son's baseball teams and was his kids biggest fan. He was a best friend to his siblings. He loved trivia Tuesdays, poker Fridays, and football Sundays. He was an avid music lover. He loved to laugh and to make others laugh. He will be dearly missed. The family will celebrate David's life on Wednesday, December 4, from 6:00-9:00 p.m. in the Flow Club at BB&T Ballpark (951 Ballpark Way). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Forsyth County Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem NC 27101
