December 15, 1933 - June 18, 2020 Nancy Carol Long Gentry, 86, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 18th, 2020 at her home in Concord, NC. She was born December 15th, 1933 in Yadkin County to the late Phillip H. Long and Joyce Holcomb Long where she lived until moving to Concord in 2000. Nancy graduated from Yadkinville High School and worked at the Yadkin ASCS Office for ten years. She then started her own business, The Magic Mirror Beauty Salon where she worked for the next thirty years. Surviving are her two children, Gray Gentry (Renaee) of Yadkinville, and Lynn Pearson (Steve) of Concord, grandchildren Miles Gentry III (special friend Chase Rogowski) and Rachel Gentry Hennum (Kris) who all live in Vail, CO. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Miles Gray Gentry; daughter, Patricia Carol Gentry; and her siblings, Phyllis Todd, Donald Gray Long, and Douglas Long. A private Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 pm Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Gentry Family Funeral Services in Yadkinville by Rev. David Haltom and Rev. Robert Jackson. The live service will be available online for others to join. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Memorials may be made to Word of Faith Worship Center, 757 Harris St., Concord, NC 28025. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
Most Popular
-
Truliant buys former Macy's store at Hanes Mall
-
Longtime funeral home owner dies
-
Yadkinville man gets 26 years for robbing Clemmons store and trying to set the clerk and the store on fire.
-
Along with laptops and white boards, schools will be equipped with hand sanitizing stations and electrostatic sprayers
-
Black parents are having 'the talk' with their sons and daughters to prepare them for interactions with law enforcement
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately