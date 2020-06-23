December 15, 1933 - June 18, 2020 Nancy Carol Long Gentry, 86, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 18th, 2020 at her home in Concord, NC. She was born December 15th, 1933 in Yadkin County to the late Phillip H. Long and Joyce Holcomb Long where she lived until moving to Concord in 2000. Nancy graduated from Yadkinville High School and worked at the Yadkin ASCS Office for ten years. She then started her own business, The Magic Mirror Beauty Salon where she worked for the next thirty years. Surviving are her two children, Gray Gentry (Renaee) of Yadkinville, and Lynn Pearson (Steve) of Concord, grandchildren Miles Gentry III (special friend Chase Rogowski) and Rachel Gentry Hennum (Kris) who all live in Vail, CO. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Miles Gray Gentry; daughter, Patricia Carol Gentry; and her siblings, Phyllis Todd, Donald Gray Long, and Douglas Long. A private Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 pm Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Gentry Family Funeral Services in Yadkinville by Rev. David Haltom and Rev. Robert Jackson. The live service will be available online for others to join. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Memorials may be made to Word of Faith Worship Center, 757 Harris St., Concord, NC 28025. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Gentry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

