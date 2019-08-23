August 17, 1947 - August 21, 2019 MOCKSVILLE Mrs. Madelyn Ward Gentry, 72, of Mocksville, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on August 21, 2019. Madelyn was born on August 17, 1947 in Forsyth County to the late John Gaither and Mattie Loflin Ward. She was a graduate of Davie High School and received a diploma from Winston-Salem Business College. Her job titles included office manager (EDC in Winston-Salem), teacher assistant (Pinebrook Elementary School), and administrative assistant (Davidson County Community College, Davie Campus). Her most treasured titles were wife, mother, and grandmother (Gi). Madelyn enjoyed days in the garden and activities with her grandchildren such as baking, painting, and caring for animals on the farm. She was a lifelong member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church. Madelyn will be remembered as a faithful, hardworking, and loving wife, mother, grandmother and servant of the church. Left to cherish Madelyn's memory are her husband of 50 years, Jesse "Pete" Monroe Gentry, Jr.; daughters, Christie Gentry Gardner (Rhan) of Charlotte, and Andrea Gentry Brock (Andrew) of Mocksville; and grandchildren, Scarlett, Stella, and Turner Brock. The family will receive friends for 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Eaton Funeral Home in Mocksville, NC. The funeral will be held on Saturday, August 24 at 11:00 a.m. at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Mocksville, with Rev. Arnold Gosnell and Rev. Sara Scruggs officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Donations in Madelyn's memory can be made to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, c/o Mrs. Kathy Ellis, 2108 Cana Rd., Mocksville, NC 27028. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com. Eaton Funeral Service 325 N. Main St., Mocksville, NC 27028

