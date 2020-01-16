King - 04/28/55 -01/12/20--A graveside service for Brian "Lanny" Gentry will be held at Oaklawn Cemetery 01/17/20 at 3:30. Special thanks to Brenda and the staff at Rose Tara. And thanks to a special friend, Randy Buelin.
King - 04/28/55 -01/12/20--A graveside service for Brian "Lanny" Gentry will be held at Oaklawn Cemetery 01/17/20 at 3:30. Special thanks to Brenda and the staff at Rose Tara. And thanks to a special friend, Randy Buelin.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately