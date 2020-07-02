Gentry, Barbara Jane Francis August 12, 1928 - June 29, 2020 GENTRY WALNUT COVE Barbara Jane Francis Gentry, 91, passed away at her home on June 29, 2020, after a lengthy battle with C.O.P.D. Barbara was born in Haywood County, NC to the late Charles and Leila Francis on August 12, 1928, the fifth of six children. She graduated from Waynesville High School and Meredith College, where she majored in sociology. Her first job as a social worker brought her to Stokes County, NC, where she met her future husband, Jack Gentry. She spent the next 25 years working in Stokes and Forsyth Counties in Social Services as a social worker and social work supervisor. Until her health no longer allowed, Barbara was an active member of Christ Episcopal Church in Walnut Cove, NC. She participated in the Episcopal Church Women's Organization, contributing to several charitable organizations. In her younger years, she looked forward to her weekly bridge club, forming lifelong friendships. However, her children's activities and interests always came first. Barbara is survived by her husband of 68 years, Jack D. Gentry, of the home; daughter, Mary-Francis Pulliam (Mark) of King, NC; sons, Jack D. Gentry, Jr. (Laura) of Lexington, VA and David C. Gentry (Susan) of Walnut Cove, NC. Barbara is also survived by 9 grandchildren, Kent Gatewood (Tricia) of Smithfield, NC, Nick Gatewood of King, NC, Jake Gentry (Ann) of Lexington, VA, Zach Pulliam (Jessica) of Charlotte, NC, Cheston Pulliam of King, NC, Millie Goodnight (Andy) of Boone, NC, Charles Gentry of Boone, NC, John Gentry of Hendersonville, NC, and Laura Pulliam of King, NC;as well as five great-grandchildren, Kason and Delaney Gatewood, Gentry Gatewood, and Chessie and Deacon Gentry. She is also survived by her brother, Wade Francis, of Waynesville, NC, and numerous nieces and nephews who remained loving and attentive. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her brothers, Walter, Arthur, and Hugh and a sister, Elizabeth. A private family inurnment service will be held, Friday, June 3rd at Walnut Cove Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Robert B. Cook, Jr. officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Christ Episcopal Church, 412 Summit St., Walnut Cove, NC 27052. The family would like to thank Mountain Valley Hospice and caregivers, Rhonda Evans and Susan Karr, for their special kindness and care these past months. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Gentry family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC HWY 65 W

