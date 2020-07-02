Gentry, Barbara Jane Francis August 12, 1928 - June 29, 2020 GENTRY WALNUT COVE Barbara Jane Francis Gentry, 91, passed away at her home on June 29, 2020, after a lengthy battle with C.O.P.D. Barbara was born in Haywood County, NC to the late Charles and Leila Francis on August 12, 1928, the fifth of six children. She graduated from Waynesville High School and Meredith College, where she majored in sociology. Her first job as a social worker brought her to Stokes County, NC, where she met her future husband, Jack Gentry. She spent the next 25 years working in Stokes and Forsyth Counties in Social Services as a social worker and social work supervisor. Until her health no longer allowed, Barbara was an active member of Christ Episcopal Church in Walnut Cove, NC. She participated in the Episcopal Church Women's Organization, contributing to several charitable organizations. In her younger years, she looked forward to her weekly bridge club, forming lifelong friendships. However, her children's activities and interests always came first. Barbara is survived by her husband of 68 years, Jack D. Gentry, of the home; daughter, Mary-Francis Pulliam (Mark) of King, NC; sons, Jack D. Gentry, Jr. (Laura) of Lexington, VA and David C. Gentry (Susan) of Walnut Cove, NC. Barbara is also survived by 9 grandchildren, Kent Gatewood (Tricia) of Smithfield, NC, Nick Gatewood of King, NC, Jake Gentry (Ann) of Lexington, VA, Zach Pulliam (Jessica) of Charlotte, NC, Cheston Pulliam of King, NC, Millie Goodnight (Andy) of Boone, NC, Charles Gentry of Boone, NC, John Gentry of Hendersonville, NC, and Laura Pulliam of King, NC;as well as five great-grandchildren, Kason and Delaney Gatewood, Gentry Gatewood, and Chessie and Deacon Gentry. She is also survived by her brother, Wade Francis, of Waynesville, NC, and numerous nieces and nephews who remained loving and attentive. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her brothers, Walter, Arthur, and Hugh and a sister, Elizabeth. A private family inurnment service will be held, Friday, June 3rd at Walnut Cove Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Robert B. Cook, Jr. officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Christ Episcopal Church, 412 Summit St., Walnut Cove, NC 27052. The family would like to thank Mountain Valley Hospice and caregivers, Rhonda Evans and Susan Karr, for their special kindness and care these past months. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Gentry family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC HWY 65 W
Most Popular
-
'It's overwhelming': Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ COVID-19 panel hears details of possible reopening scenarios
-
Winston-Salem man said deputy used excessive force in arrest at Cooks Flea Market. Video circulates on social media.
-
311 Speedway loses affiliation with Kernersville company, driver series
-
Disturbance ends peacefully at Old Vineyard Behavioral Health Services
-
Dirt track owner says he received death threats, lost 'all but two' sponsors after racist posts
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately