July 29, 1944 - November 3, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Caroline Anne Gentleman announces her passing. Caroline, age 75, died peacefully at her home in Winston-Salem, NC, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her daughter, Courtney Gentleman Schill, and son-in-law, Randy Schill, in addition to her numerous cousins, friends, nieces and nephews whose lives she touched greatly. Caroline was born in Brooklyn, NY on July 29, 1944 to Thomas and Madeline Tataries. She graduated from St. Vincent's Nursing School in 1965 and went on to receive her Bachelor of Science degree from Nova Southeastern University and a master's degree in Health Services Administration from Florida International University. Caroline was an accomplished nurse executive. She oversaw nursing operations as Chief Nursing Officer at several major medical centers across the US. Throughout her career she was a fierce advocate for her staff, patients and their families. Her lifelong passion for serving others continued well into her retirement. For years she served as an appraiser for the AMCC Magnet Recognition Program. She believed strongly in end-of-life care and education. She served on the Hospice of the Piedmont's Board of Directors from 2015 2018. From her early childhood to her death, Caroline shared her wonderful sense of humor, gift of friendship and deep and abiding faith with everyone she met. Her compassion for others, strength of character and genuine zest for life is an inspiration and comfort to all who were blessed to have had her in their life. A Remembrance Gathering will be held from 3:00 5:00 p.m., Sunday, November 10 at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes located at 6685 Shallowford Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 11 at Holy Family Catholic Church, located at 4820 Kinnamon Rd. Church reception to follow. Per family request, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in honor of Caroline A. Gentleman to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem 27103. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd.

