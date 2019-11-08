July 29, 1944 - November 3, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Caroline Anne Gentleman announces her passing. Caroline, age 75, died peacefully at her home in Winston-Salem, NC, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her daughter, Courtney Gentleman Schill, and son-in-law, Randy Schill, in addition to her numerous cousins, friends, nieces and nephews whose lives she touched greatly. Caroline was born in Brooklyn, NY on July 29, 1944 to Thomas and Madeline Tataries. She graduated from St. Vincent's Nursing School in 1965 and went on to receive her Bachelor of Science degree from Nova Southeastern University and a master's degree in Health Services Administration from Florida International University. Caroline was an accomplished nurse executive. She oversaw nursing operations as Chief Nursing Officer at several major medical centers across the US. Throughout her career she was a fierce advocate for her staff, patients and their families. Her lifelong passion for serving others continued well into her retirement. For years she served as an appraiser for the AMCC Magnet Recognition Program. She believed strongly in end-of-life care and education. She served on the Hospice of the Piedmont's Board of Directors from 2015 2018. From her early childhood to her death, Caroline shared her wonderful sense of humor, gift of friendship and deep and abiding faith with everyone she met. Her compassion for others, strength of character and genuine zest for life is an inspiration and comfort to all who were blessed to have had her in their life. A Remembrance Gathering will be held from 3:00 5:00 p.m., Sunday, November 10 at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes located at 6685 Shallowford Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 11 at Holy Family Catholic Church, located at 4820 Kinnamon Rd. Church reception to follow. Per family request, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in honor of Caroline A. Gentleman to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem 27103. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd.
Most Popular
-
800 jobs may be headed back to Wake Forest Baptist. Hospital to bring billing services in house, rehire employees
-
New tower at Baptist hospital, new institute in downtown Winston-Salem among plans forming with Atrium Health
-
Former Winston-Salem teacher indicted on charges of storing gun in her classroom
-
Stevens Center's admissions delay upsets patrons who left theater without seeing production of popular musical "Once"
-
Krispy Kreme orders college student in Minnesota to halt doughnut resale service
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Win 4 VIP tickets PLUS dinner for 4 at The Village Tavern.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately