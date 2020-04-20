August 8, 1930 - April 18, 2020 Yadkinville Clarice June Brown Gentle, 89, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was born August 8, 1930 in Yadkin County to the late Arvil Lorenzo Brown and Helen Hutchens Brown. June was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, George Walter Gentle; sisters, Carolyn Goss, Norma Jean Childress, Dorothy Mae Brown; brothers, Clyde "Buddy" Brown, Charles Brown, Surviving are her daughters, Gay Reavis, Shelia (David) McMillan; grandchildren, Tammy Reavis, Jason (Jennifer) Reavis, Wesley McMillan, Laura (Andres) Mera; great grandchildren, McKinley Reavis, Kylie Reavis, Jenda Crouse, Jared Crouse; sister, Jane (Avery) Johnson; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the governmental temporary restrictions, there will be a private graveside service at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Gentle will be available for viewing on Monday, April 20, from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Memorials can be made to Liberty Baptist Church, 2433 Liberty Church Road, Mocksville, NC 27028. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Gentle family. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
