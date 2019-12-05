July 3, 1942 - December 3, 2019 David Albert Genevie of Boonville, NC died peacefully on December 3, 2019. He was born on July 3, 1942, in New Castle, PA and later grew up in Brooklyn, NY. He lived a very full life with many adventures that he loved to share with his friends and family. These included tales of riding on the tops of subways, jumping off of Naval ships, meeting the love of his life, getting a cat caught in a fishing net, amongst many more. He served in the US Navy and later went on to serve in the NY City Fire Department. He saved lives and fought fires bravely until he was injured on the job. He packed up his family and moved to North Carolina where he tried his hand at farming and real estate. He was an amazing learner and was self-taught in so many trades that it was believed that there was nothing he could not accomplish. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy, and was anxious to join her in heaven. He spent a lot of time caring for her when she was diagnosed with Mantle Cell Lymphoma and later spent many hours volunteering on the 9th floor of Forsyth Hospital in honor of her. He was a "people person" and was thankful for opportunities to help others. He always had a joke or a song and he never met a stranger. He is the father of Carol Lombardi of Clark, NJ, Daniel Genevie and wife, Lori, of Huntsville, NC, Donna Papalia and husband, Jody, of Jacksonville, FL and Denise Censon and husband, Todd, of Jacksonville, Fl. He also claimed Tiffany Poteat of Morganton as his other daughter. He is the grandfather of Luke and Ben Genevie, Nicholas, Savannah, Julius and Giovanni Papalia, Caleb Censon, and Jackson and Sophia Poteat. David is also survived by his brother John Genevie and wife, Judy, of Clearwater, FL. Per David's request, his life will be honored by a private family graveside service and gathering. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately