December 4, 1951 - August 16, 2019 Tobaccoville, NC Barry "Pap" Gearheart, 67 of Tobaccoville, passed away suddenly, Friday, August 16, 2019 at his home. Barry was born December 4, 1951 in Bluefield, WV to the late Bobby Gearheart and Mary Collins Gearheart who survives. Barry retired from Village Care of King as the Environmental Service Director. He was a US Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He loved hunting, camping, fishing and four wheeling. In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by a brother, Robin Gearheart, and two special brothers-in-law, P.K. Pokorney and Ronald Barnhill. Left to cherish is memory is his loving wife, Donna Stamper Gearheart, mother, Mary Collins Gearheart, son Barry Jay "B.J. Gearheart (Lyn), daughters: Crystal Wright (Paul) and Amy Burke (Doug), sisters: Roseanna Barnhill, Cherry Finley (Gary), Phyliss Johnson (Ricky), brothers: Alvin Gearheart (Danette), Wayne Gearheart (Theresa), grandchildren: Tommy, Amanda, Alysia, Alexis, Mercedes, Kaylyn, Taylor (Tim), Austin, Brianna, Madilyn, Beth, and eleven great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Gearheart Family Cemetery. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Barry "Pap" Gearheart. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. PO Box 23 King, NC 27021
