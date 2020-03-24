Tobaccoville - Deacon Timothy Gay, 71, of Tobaccoville, died March 21, 2020. Public visitation will be held from 4pm to 6pm Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at St. Matthew Apostolic Temple. Perry-Spencer Funeral Home, Madison.
