July 11, 1918 - January 21, 2020 Mary Gaumond was 101 & 1/2 when she finally made it home to be with God and her familily. She is survived by her daughter Anne and granddaughter Jennifer Towery. There will be a service for Mary on Tuesday, January 28th, at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1517 E 33rd Ave, Spokane, WA. Hennessey 2003 N. Division St., Spokane, WA

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Gaumond as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries