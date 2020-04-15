January 24, 1919 - April 12, 2020 Rachel Elizabeth Gasque died in Greensboro, NC, on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Formerly of Winston-Salem, Rachel lived since 2002 at the Masonic and Eastern Star Home, now known as WhiteStone, in Greensboro. The daughter of Tristan Albert Williams and Mattie Greene Williams, she was born in Monroe, NC in 1919. After graduation from Queens University of Charlotte, she taught second grade in Gaston County. She was a member of the Eastern Star chapter 249 at Elkin, NC, and long-time member of Ardmore United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem. Preceding her in death was her husband of 62 years, William Gasque (2003) and a son, William Ronald Gasque (1975). Rachel is survived by a son and daughter-in-law David Gasque (Elizabeth) of Herndon, VA; a daughter-in-law JoAnn Gasque Major of Irmo, SC; three grandchildren Marcie Reid (Keith) of Irmo, SC, Ronnie Gasque (Courtney) of Irmo, SC, and Tristan Gasque (Camile) of Herndon, VA; and seven great-grandchildren Liam, Griffin, Wallace, Jaden, Isabella, Sophia and Kiera. Private graveside services for the family will be in Westlawn Gardens of Memory, Clemmons, NC. Memorials may be made to Ardmore United Methodist Church, 630 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, NC, 27103, to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 110 East 42nd Street, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017, to the loving and caring staff and residents at WhiteStone, 700 S. Holden Road, Greensboro, NC 27407, or to a charity of your choice. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel in Winston-Salem, NC, is serving the Gasque family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
