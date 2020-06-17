May 17, 1930 - June 10, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Elder Willie Gaskins announces his transition to his heavenly home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the age of 90. Elder Gaskins was predeceased by his father, Roosevelt Gaffney, mother, Sarah Havner and son, Kristopher Gaskins. He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter and devoted caregiver, Kristina; children, Carolyn Khojasteh, Denise Dunovant Ray (Darryl) and others; grandchildren Jaylen Kristopher Gaskins, Caiden Whitaker, Kayla Greene, Lia Simmons and others; close family friend and mother of his late son Kristopher, Pamela Gaskins-Horne (Rick); special fishing buddy and lifelong brother Tim Rudder (Helen) and a host of other family and friends. A Public Viewing will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 between 12 PM and 6 PM at Hooper Funeral Home, 1415 14th St NE, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Funeral service will be private. Interment Salisbury National Cemetery. Memorial Donations in Willie Gaskins name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Online expressions at hooperfuneralhome.net

To plant a tree in memory of Willie Gaskins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries