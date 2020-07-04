July 2, 2020 Christian B. Garrison, of Winston-Salem, died July 2nd. Born in Monroe, LA to R.A. and Olivette Benson Garrison, he grew up in Batesville, MS. He was a multi-faceted artist, writer, and filmmaker. Graduating from the University of MS, he was a founder of the long-running Panola Playhouse. His film about the great Mississippi Fred McDowell, Blues Maker, won national attention and acclaim in the 1960s and still attracts internet viewers. He worked in film and TV at Ole Miss and at the University of Georgia-Athens, before returning to head the Mississippi Film Commission in Jackson. Moving to Cincinnati, he directed a gallery, wrote, and made art. During his career, he worked on both sides of the camera in feature films as a screenwriter, as an actor, and as a technician. His series of children's books won high praise. His gritty mystery novels, Snake Doctor and its sequel, Paragon Man, explored Southern noir. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; and by his first wife and mother of his children Martha Frances Garrison of MS; by daughter Anne Walton Garrison of TN and by son Will Garrison, of MS; and by his sister, Gail McNeill, and by two nephews. Memorials may be made to the Arhoolie Foundation, 10341 San Pablo Ave., El Cerrito, CA 94530-3123. A celebration of his life will take place later.

