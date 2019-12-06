October 7, 1919 - December 5, 2019 Mrs. Dora Ella Garris, 100, of East Bend passed away on December 5, 2019 at Yadkin Nursing Center. She was born on October 7, 1919 to the late William and Lilly Cole Hall in Surry County, NC. Those left to cherish her memory are three sons, Larry Garris and wife Cheryl of East Bend, Tony Garris and wife Judy of Hamptonville, and Gayle Garris and wife Wanda of Dobson; one daughter, Brenda Garris of Pfafftown; five grandchildren, Sandy, Gina, Wendy, David, and Debra; and numerous great-grandchildren. A funeral service for Mrs. Garris will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Huff Funeral Home with Pastor Brian Poindexter officiating. Burial will follow in East Bend Friends Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Huff Funeral home is respectfully serving the Garris family. Online condolences may be made at www.hufffuneralhome.com. Huff Funeral Home
