Garrett, Nancy August 20, 1923 - February 12, 2020 Nancy Rebecca Sides Garrett passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC, She was the daughter of Russell Harrison Sides and Flaville Sink Sides and was born in Winston-Salem, NC on August 20, 1923. She attended Salem College and continued her music education at Catawba College in Salisbury, NC with a emphasis in organ. While at Catawba College, Mrs. Garrett was an attendant on the May court and met her future husband, John Bostian Garrett from Rockingham, NC. After their marriage, she and Dr. Garrett moved to Walkertown, where they raised their four children; two daughters and two sons. Mrs. Garrett was a member of Love's United Methodist Church for 68 years and for several years she was assistant pianist for the Sawyer Sunday School class. She was a member of the Athenean Book Club, Friends of the Walkertown Library and she helped organize the first and second Walkertown Garden Clubs. Mrs. Garrett had a special interest in family genealogy and traced her family back to the 18th century, when they migrated from Germany with the Moravians to this country. She was a former member of the Colonel Joseph Winston Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a member of the Walkertown area Historical Society. Mrs. Garrett was a member of the National Society Daughters of the American Colonists and a founding member of the Wachovia chapter. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John B. Garrett, Sr., M.D. and her daughter, Patricia Ruth Garrett McAlpine. She is survived by her beloved children, John Bostian Garrett, Jr., M.D. (Nancy); Jane Garrett Bernier (James); Frank Bernard Garrett II; son-in-law, Russell Hope McAlpine; her grandchildren, Nancy Ruth Garrett Yeaw (Christopher), John Bostian Garrett III (Erin), Alexander Russell McAlpine (Crystal), Lauren Garrett McAlpine; great-grandchildren, Natalie Grace Yeaw, Mary Helen Yeaw, John Christopher Yeaw, Olivia Lane McAlpine (Luca); a dear sister, Bettie Sides Dorton of Raleigh, NC; her nieces and nephews, Nancy Wright Sells (Terry), Katharine Wright Osborne (Eddie), Ann Self Killen (Patrick), Judy Self Sugg, Stephen Heckard (Mary Jane), Elizabeth Heckard Duva (Dr. Charles), Mary Heckard Kelly (Larry), Debra Sides Hayes (James), Sandra Sides Lucas (William), Sarah Dorton Cozark (William), Diana Dorton Schnebelt and Richard Sides. A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at Salem Funeral Home, 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC. A funeral service will take place Monday, February 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Loves United Methodist Church in Walkertown. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Loves UMC, P.O. Box 8, Walkertown, NC 27051 or the Friends of Walkertown Library. Online condolences may be at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106
