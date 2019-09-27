June 15, 1918 - September 26, 2019 A beautiful and marvelous mother, grandmother, and friend left her 101-year-old body for her eternal home on the morning of September 26, 2019 in her home, surrounded by her devoted daughters who can't imagine life without her. Her Lord and Savior was waiting for her with outstretched arms along with her family and friends that have gone before her. Pauline Wagoner Garner was born June 15, 1918 to the late Hilary and Gertrude Casstevens Wagoner. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph N. Garner, as well as two sisters,Minnie Ruth Moxley and Evelyn Wagoner, and grandson, Scott Dudley. Survivors are her children Pam (James) Dudley of Jonesville, Jean (Terry) Macemore of Jonesville and Carolyn (Eugene) Potts of Mocksville; brother, Harold Wagoner (Nina) of East Bend; grandchildren Tammi D. Kimmer (David), Jennifer D. Money, Daniel Macemore (Joanie), Chad Hall, Angie Hall Bailey (Kyle), Robert Potts and Frank Potts; great-grandchildren Dylan and Joey Jones, Trey, Jordan and Raghan Money, Collin and Bella Bailey, McKenah Hall, Nathaniel and Grayson Macemore. Pauline was devoted to her loving family, her community and her church, Boonville Baptist, where she was a member. She made the best cakes in Boonville and enjoyed a lifetime of sewing and quilting, often gifting her treasures to family and friends. Ask anyone that knew her and you would hear stories about how special she was to so many. Her porch was often her favorite place during the day to visit with family, friends and neighbors. Family will receive friends at Boonville Baptist Church, Family Life Center on Saturday, September 28th from 12-1:30 pm. The funeral will follow at Boonville Baptist Church at 2 pm by the Reverend John Brown and Reverend Don E. Hudson with burial in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Boonville Baptist Building Fund, P.O. Box 429, Boonville, NC 27011 or Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, P.O. Box 1267, Yadkinville, NC 27055. The family would like to thank many special angels that helped them with her care during Pauline's final precious months on earth. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N., Yadkinville, NC 27055
