MOUNT AIRY - Mrs. Lydia Hall Garland, 85, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019. A service of worship and celebration of Lydia's life will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 3:00 PM at First Baptist Church in Mount Airy.

Service information

Jan 4
Memorial Visitation
Saturday, January 4, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
First Baptist Church
714 North Main Street
Mount Airy, NC 27030
Jan 4
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 4, 2020
3:00PM
First Baptist Church
714 North Main Street
Mount Airy, NC 27030
