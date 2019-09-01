November 15, 1953 - August 28, 2019 Ted's battle with cancer ended on August 28th 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. At his time of passing he was surrounded by his loving and dedicated family. He is survived by his wife of 46 years Kathleen Gardner, his daughter Michelle Bowlin, his sons John and Beau Gardner and their spouses. In addition he was blessed with 8 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren whom he adored. His family meant everything to him and he will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers, he requested donations can be made in his memory to Robin's Nest Children's Advocacy Center of Caldwell County. The address is 1051 Harper Ave SW Lenoir, NC 28645. The number is 828-754-6262. Regional Memorial Cremation and Funeral Services 1017 Arnold Street Greensboro, NC 27405

Tags

Load entries