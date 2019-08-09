January 12, 1934 - August 7, 2019 GARDNER MOCKSVILLE - Mrs. Dorene Lavonne Maxey Gardner, 85, of Millwright Court, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Bermuda Village in Bermuda Run, NC after a 6-month battle with bone cancer. She was born to the late Robert Walter Maxey and Edna Ruth Cunningham Maxey in rural Marion County, Illinois and the township Kinmundy. Mrs. Gardner grew up mostly in Stephenson County and northwest Illinois. Both her parents' families had deep roots in rural Illinois farming and dairy communities. She was born one of six children, having a twin-sister and four brothers, and served as a 2nd mother to her youngest brother. After getting married and moving "to town," Mrs. Gardner spent many years raising two children in Freeport, Illinois, attending to them doing such things as applying vinegar to sunburns and spending many hours baking and preparing meals. She introduced her children to large semi-annual family reunions and her bowling league. Mrs. Gardner's first professional job was that of a telephone operator and later as a secretary in the insurance industry. A second marriage brought her to Shelby, North Carolina and eventually to the Winston-Salem, NC area, where she worked as a secretary for Royal Cake Company. Her final marriage, to Willis Knox Gardner, took her to Elizabethton, Tennessee where they owned a retail bakery. Retirement brought them back to North Carolina for their final years and last home in Mocksville, NC. Mrs. Gardner was well liked by all and will be remembered for her kind and caring ways, as well as her baking and bowling skills. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, as well as her beloved twin-sister, Darlene Stahl. Survivors include two children, Vicki Lynne Swick and Kim Allan Strohacker (Sally) of Advance, NC: four brothers, George Maxey, Loren Maxey (June), Richard Maxey (Marsha), and Roger Maxey (Daisey): five grandchildren, Emily Ruth Strohacker, Todd Marten, Curtis Thomas, Miles Thomas and Kristen Frederickson; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family extends a sincere thanks to Robin and Sheila from Pavilion at Bermuda Village, for their special care and support of Mrs. Gardner and to the friends she made during her stay there. The family will conduct a celebration of life at Camp Merriwood in Clemmons at a later date. Inurnment will follow at Westlawn Gardens of Memory in Clemmons. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com. Eaton Funeral Service 325 N. Main St., Mocksville, NC 27028
