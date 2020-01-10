July 6, 1977 - January 6, 2020 Esteban García Vélez, 42, of Yadkinville, NC, passed away peacefully at Forsyth Hospital on Monday, January 6, with his family and dear friends by his side. Esteban was born on July 6, 1977, in Puebla, México, to Gudelia García and Esteban García. He graduated from Forbush High School in 1997 and attended Forsyth Community College. He lived in Yadkinville, NC, and worked in Winston-Salem, NC. He and his late wife Sarah married in 2006 and welcomed their son, Milo Esteban, into the world in 2010. Esteban was a loving father, loving friend, loving son, and loving brother. He was always quick to smile, was very kind and had a wonderful spirit. Throughout his life, Esteban was a dear friend to many, and he and his wife Sarah built a wonderful community of friends at Salem Presbyterian Church. Esteban loved to dance and salsa dancing was a favorite activity for him and his wife Sarah. Despite losing Sarah to cancer in 2013, Esteban never stopped talking about her and was very grateful for the gift she gave him of their son Milo. He lived a wonderful life and is survived by his son, Milo Esteban; mother, Gudelia García; father, Esteban García; brother, Alejandro García Vélez; brother, Raymundo García Vélez; and sister-in-law, Lourdes García; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service to celebrate Esteban's life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Redeemer Presbyterian Church, 1046 Miller Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 at 1:30 p.m. Family will receive friends at a reception following the service led by Pastor Ben Milner of Salem Presbyterian. In lieu of flowers, for those desiring to send a memorial in Esteban's memory, the family asks that a gift be made to the Milo García Benefit Account - please make checks payable to Salem Presbyterian Church and write "Milo Garcia" on the memo line and mail to Salem Pres Servant Leaders, c/o Redeemer Presbyterian Church, 1046 Miller Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Every donation will be deposited directly into an account created solely for Milo's benefit as he grows up.
