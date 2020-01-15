October 20, 1929 - January 9, 2020 Dr. Nancy Gannaway Harrison, 90, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully at her home, Thursday January 9, 2020. She was the first African-American, female dentist in Forsyth County and practiced for 57 years. The funeral will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 1 pm with visitation at 11:30 am at St Paul UMC, 2400 Dellabrook Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Gannaway Harrison, Nancy
