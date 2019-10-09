October 16, 1935 - September 29, 2019 Vishnu "Victor" Gangwani, 83, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. Victor was born in Hyderabad, Sindh, India to the late Jessumal and Parpati Gangwani. At a very young age, Victor left India to go to Hong Kong. From there he came to the USA for the Seattle World's Fair in 1962. Victor learned many languages and cultures in his worldly travels and ended up in Anchorage, Alaska where he found his first love, Peggy Rose Shelton, and began his family with Reshma and Raj. He left Alaska with Peggy and their two children in 1967 and successfully started his new life in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where he established his family business, "Victor's Custom Tailors." In 1987, the Gangwanis' created a new business, "Ashneil Handbags." He was blessed with a very large and amazing family that took him to nearly every part of the world. Upon moving to the United States, Victor embraced his new American surroundings while remaining true to his Indian culture. His unrelenting efforts to be generous, yet humble, cannot be said in a few words. He was a handsome man with a beautiful soul. Victor was the pillar of the Gangwani family and those who knew him described him as a wonderful, charming, magnanimous, selfless and compassionate man, a TRUE GENTLEMAN. Though Victor's body began to fail him, he never complained and continued to laugh, entertain, smile and support all those he knew. There is no doubt that he will be sorely missed by all that knew him and loved him. In addition to his parents, Victor was preceded in death by his first wife, Peggy Shelton Gangwani; his second wife and second love, Marjorie Benson Gangwani; his brother and sister-in-law, Arjan and Asha Gangwani of Hong Kong; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Sati and Dharamadas Thadani and Sheela and Chundra Mahtani of Bombay; his nephew and business partner, Anil Gangwani of Hong Kong; brother-in-law, Sham Vaswani of Florida; and beloved sister-in-law, Brenda Gangwani of Winston-Salem. Surviving family includes his children, Reshma Gangwani (Jon Tyndall) and Raj Gangwani (Lisa); three glorious grandchildren, Lagan, Liam and Asha; two brothers, Taro Gangwani and Mohan (Sara) Gangwani of Winston-Salem; four sisters, Pushpa (Gul) Mahtani of Las Palmas, Heroo Vaswani of Florida, Shana (Sundar) Thani of Florida and Neena (Lachu) Khiani of St. Thomas and Manisha Gangwani of Hong Kong; numerous nieces and nephews; special companion and pet, Zeena; and special caregiver, Aaron Wester. Also surviving are members of Peggy's family: Linda (Jerry) Swain, Maria (Robert) Kraus, Edward (Linda) Shelton, all of Wilmington, NC and Johnny (Donna) Shelton of Anchorage, AK. As well as family members of Marjorie's family in Richmond, Virginia and New Delhi, India: Myra, Sanjiv, Sharad, Amarjit, Ajit, Alka, Aditi, and Aditya. A celebration of life gathering will be held from 5:00 PM 8:00 PM on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27104 or Maple Springs UMC, 2569 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
