July 23, 1926 - June 3, 2020 Beulah Gammons, 93, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Homestead Hills in Winston-Salem. A private graveside service will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Chris Smith. Beulah was born on July 23, 1926, in Surry County to Julius Dezern and Georgia Dezern Dezern. Her parents; husband, William Wilford Gammons; and her siblings, Austin, Roy, Junior and Betty, preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter Lynn Jordan (Larry) of Lexington, a grandson, Steven Jordan (Lindsay), a great-granddaughter, Iris Mae Jordan; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Gerri McDaniel and Phyllis Newman. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Konnoak Hills United Methodist Church, 430 Weisner St., Winston-Salem, NC 27127 or Midway United Methodist Church, 9795 Old US Highway 52, Lexington, NC 27295. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home 858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127

