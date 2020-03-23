January 25, 1957 - March 6, 2020 Joel Harper Gambrell, age 63 of Knoxville, TN, unexpectedly passed away March 6, 2020. He was a 1975 graduate of North Forsyth High School, and retired after 20 years distinguished service in the United States Air Force. He is survived by wife Wanda Gambrell, children David Wilson and Eva Wilson, and two grandchildren. Full obituary and condolences may be shared at www.sherwoodchapel.com. SHERWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS

