Winston-Salem - Edward Junior Gamble, 52, passed away May 28, 2020. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 5:00pm Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held Monday, June 8, 2020 (RUSSELL).

