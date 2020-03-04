March 29, 1940 - March 2, 2020 Mrs. Lougenia "Genie" Thompson Gaines, 79, of Winston-Salem went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 2, 2020. Genie was born March 29, 1940 in Draper, NC to Rev. N.A. Thompson Jr. and Mollie Harris Thompson. She attended Tennessee Temple College and Memphis State University, receiving B.A. and M.Ed. degrees. Her life was given in ministry to her husband and family and as a pastor's wife for 41 years. She served as church pianist and was actively involved in the music ministry at each of the churches her husband served as pastor. She also taught school for 12 years, taught private piano lessons over a span of 49 years, served as a librarian, and worked at Wachovia Bank. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years Rev. H. Edward Gaines. She is survived by a son, John Edward Gaines and his wife, Christina "Tina" Billingsley Gaines of Winston-Salem; a daughter, Joy Gaines Powell and her husband, CAPT Jeff Powell, USN of San Diego, CA; six grandchildren, Mollie, Meredith, Luke, and William Gaines, and Lauren and Caleb Powell; three brothers, Rev. N.A. Thompson III of Winston-Salem, Bill Thompson of Winston-Salem, and Charles Thompson of Asheville, NC; and a sister, Mary Margaret Montgomery of Winston-Salem. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, March 6, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with the Rev. N. A. Thompson III officiating. Burial will follow the service at 2:30 pm at Roselawn Memorial Gardens near Wentworth, NC. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission, PO Box 595, Winston-Salem, NC 27102. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

