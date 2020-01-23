October 7, 1935 - January 16, 2020 Vonnie Vivian Slate Gage, 84, of King, NC passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, NC. Born in Stokes County on October 7, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Roger Hobson and Beatrice Crouch Slate. A graduate of King High School, Vonnie worked at Western Electric and then after marrying Richmond "Budge" Gage in 1965 dedicated many years to being a homemaker and raising her family. Vonnie returned to work and finally retired at age 72 as the Assistant Registrar of the Wake Forest University Babcock School of Business. In retirement she was in charge of youth crafts at the Stokes County Fair for many years and was a member of King Moravian Church. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 54 years, Budge Gage; daughter, Juli Owen and husband Jimmy; son, Roger Slate Gage and wife Susan; stepson, Will Gage and wife Mary; brothers, Ira and Lloyd Slate; and stepdaughter-in-law, Carol Gage. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Bryce, Calvin, and Jared Owen and Gwynn and Dane Gage, along with step-grandchildren, Alex Gage Pohlman and husband Conor, Sarah Gage Wilson and husband Chip, and John and Grace Gage. She is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. Vonnie was preceded in death by her parents Roger and Beatrice, her first husband William Thomas Day, her step-son Richmond Gage, III, her siblings James Roger Slate, Eleanor Kallam, Eugene Slate, and Opal Salley. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 2PM at King Moravian Church with Pastor Doug Rights officiating. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall where the family will greet friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the King Moravian Church General Fund, 228 West Dalton Rd., King, NC 27021 or to the Mountain View Community Building, 2345 Slate Rd., King, NC 27021. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gage family. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021
