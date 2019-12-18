August 12, 1948 - December 2, 2019 Our beloved mother and grandmother, Anna Maria "Mary" Gabriele, passed away with her family by her side on the morning of December 2, 2019, at the age of 71 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Mary was born in Colli, Italy, to Angelo Antonio and Elvira Raponi in 1948. She immigrated with her family to Toronto, Canada, in 1951 and moved to Winston-Salem, NC, in 1989, where she lived until her death. Mary will be remembered lovingly by her daughters Jennifer (LeeRoy Miller) and Michelle (Aaron Noble); her grandchildren, Edith Noble, Christian Miller, and Gabrielle Miller; her siblings, Lou Raponi (Kathy) and Josie Raponi-Monk (David); as well as by numerous relatives and friends. Mary is preceded in death by her father, Angelo; her mother, Elvira; and her brother Lorenzo. Memorial donations may be made to the Salem Academy Fund in Memory of Mary Gabriele for the education of young women by mail to the Office of Institutional Advancement, 601 South Church Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. A memorial service will be held at a later date in the spring to honor her life in Old Salem on the campus of Salem Academy. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Novant Forsyth Hospital, especially Dr. J. Hollingsworth; the staff at Brookridge Retirement Community Nursing Care Center; the Trellis Supportive Care (formerly Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home) staff; and the SECU Family House.
