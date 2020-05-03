Gabard, Joyce Smith August 23, 1932 - May 1, 2020 Winston-Salem Joyce Smith Gabard, 87, passed away peacefully at Hospice Home of High Point, Friday, May 1, 2020. She went home to be with the Lord and reunited with her husband, Wade Gabard, Jr. and son, Timothy Gabard. She was born in Forsyth county on August 23, 1932 to the late Chester Monroe and Ida Faye Smith. After graduating from high school, Joyce was employed as a bookkeeper. She met and married Wade in 1952. She was a dedicated member of Glenn View Baptist Church where she served as Children's director, Children's Sunday School teacher, Church treasurer, and wherever there was a need. Joyce also volunteered for the American Red Cross. Her greatest joy came from her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Surviving are a son, Todd Gabard (friend, Cathy); a daughter, Tammy Shaughnessy (Eric); two grandsons, Jeremy Whitley (Sarah) and Jon Whitley (Megan); three great grandchildren, Gia, Logan, and Parker; and she had the joy of knowing that she would have another great-granddaughter in the coming months. She is also survived by a sister, Janice Stafford (Boyd); brothers, Monroe Smith (Betty) and Gary Smith (Carol); sister-in-law Peggy Gabard; and many nephews and nieces. To her dear friends, she appreciated your cards, visits and prayers. We would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to all those at Hospice of the Piedmont in High Point, who provided peace and comfort to her and to us. A private graveside service will be held at Glenn View Baptist Church with Rev. Coley Rimmer officiating. The family asks for your thoughts, prayers, and to reflect on fond memories. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice of the Piedmont in High Point at 1801 Westchester Dr, High Point, NC 27262, or to Glenn View Baptist Church at 4275 Glenn Hi Road, Winston-Salem, NC 271047. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

