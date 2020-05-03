Gabard, Joyce Smith August 23, 1932 - May 1, 2020 Winston-Salem Joyce Smith Gabard, 87, passed away peacefully at Hospice Home of High Point, Friday, May 1, 2020. She went home to be with the Lord and reunited with her husband, Wade Gabard, Jr. and son, Timothy Gabard. She was born in Forsyth county on August 23, 1932 to the late Chester Monroe and Ida Faye Smith. After graduating from high school, Joyce was employed as a bookkeeper. She met and married Wade in 1952. She was a dedicated member of Glenn View Baptist Church where she served as Children's director, Children's Sunday School teacher, Church treasurer, and wherever there was a need. Joyce also volunteered for the American Red Cross. Her greatest joy came from her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Surviving are a son, Todd Gabard (friend, Cathy); a daughter, Tammy Shaughnessy (Eric); two grandsons, Jeremy Whitley (Sarah) and Jon Whitley (Megan); three great grandchildren, Gia, Logan, and Parker; and she had the joy of knowing that she would have another great-granddaughter in the coming months. She is also survived by a sister, Janice Stafford (Boyd); brothers, Monroe Smith (Betty) and Gary Smith (Carol); sister-in-law Peggy Gabard; and many nephews and nieces. To her dear friends, she appreciated your cards, visits and prayers. We would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to all those at Hospice of the Piedmont in High Point, who provided peace and comfort to her and to us. A private graveside service will be held at Glenn View Baptist Church with Rev. Coley Rimmer officiating. The family asks for your thoughts, prayers, and to reflect on fond memories. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice of the Piedmont in High Point at 1801 Westchester Dr, High Point, NC 27262, or to Glenn View Baptist Church at 4275 Glenn Hi Road, Winston-Salem, NC 271047. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Kernersville native Madison Bailey heads to 'Outer Banks ' for hit Netflix show
-
Thousands of students have not logged on for e-learning, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools say
-
Brothers born in Winston-Salem have a hit with 'Outer Banks'
-
Children as young as 9 involved in thefts of 46 cars from Forsyth dealerships, police say
-
Lexington assistant principal killed in crash on Liberty Street in Winston-Salem
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter to win a gift card to a local business. All you have to do is send us a photo of your home office or school setup.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately