November 21, 1942 - November 27, 2019 Peggy P. Furrow passed away peacefully surrounded by her beloved family. She was born in Summers County, West Virginia. Peggy resided in Winston-Salem, North Carolina for the past 55 years, where she retired from IBM. Her greatest joys in life were her family and her church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Emmett Furrow, Sr. and brother, Tommy Perry. Surviving family are her children, Emmett Furrow, Jr., Valerie Cioce (Brian), Paul Furrow, and Alyson Young (Jon); grandchildren, Amanda Johnson (Chad), Jessica Walton, Elizabeth Young, Joshua Young, Vincent Cioce (Anna), and Benjamin Young (Jenny); great-grandchildren, Taylor Johnson (Jordan), Caleb Johnson (Jaidyn), Kirsten Johnson, Aubrey Young, and Oakley Cioce; great-great-grandchildren, Kennadi Johnson and Ava Boone; sisters, Lynda Daugherty, Marty Dozier, and Janie Estes; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Peace Haven Baptist Church in Yadkinville, NC with Pastor Tim Gross officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
