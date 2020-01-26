September 26, 1934 - January 21, 2020 Sue Ellen Furr of Raleigh, NC, passed peacefully on January 21, 2021, at the age of 85. Sue Ellen was born on September 26, 1934, to Hubert and Beulah Nantz in Statesville, North Carolina. Sue met her first husband Fred Phillips and was married in 1952 and had four children: Linda, Jerry, Judy and Timothy. After Fred Phillips passed in 1996, Sue married Luther Eugene Furr in 2002. Sue was a loving caring dedicated mother as well as a caretaker of both special need's adults and children over many years. Everyone who met Sue Ellen could feel her unconditional love and caring manners. Sue is survived by her four children and their spouses; grandchildren Angel, Amy, Sara, Wesley, Landon and Kieren; and one great-grandson Jensen; three sisters Alice, Libby, and Helen. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Gene Furr, her parents, Hubert and Beulah Nantz, and her sisters Martha and Annie. The public is welcome to a short graveside service at Parklawn Memorial Gardens on January 28th at 2:00 PM, Address 2730 Peterscreek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27217 The First Cremation Society 804 N Bickett Blvd #100, Louisburg, NC 27549
Furr, Sue
To plant a tree in memory of Sue Furr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately