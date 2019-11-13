July 16, 1939 - November 9, 2019 James "Ralph" Furches, Sr., passed away at home, November 9, 2019, surrounded by family. Ralph was born on July 16, 1939 in Winston-Salem to the late Sarah Cox and Fred Furches, Sr. He was a graduate of Mineral Springs High School and attended NC State University. Ralph retired from RJ Reynolds from the engineering department. Ralph was also employed by O'Reilly Auto Parts until health prohibited it. He loved gambling, traveling, and camping. In addition to his parents, Ralph is preceded in death by three brothers, Fred "Sonny," Don, and Barry Furches. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Bernadine "Bernie" Carson Furches; two sons, James "Jamey" Ralph Furches, of Clemmons, and Howard Mebane Furches, and wife, Deanne, of Booneville, NC; a stepson, Michael Ross Springston, and companion, David Roten, of Apex; two sisters, Sarah Furches Hauser and Jean Furches Baumgardner; a brother, Richard Furches, and wife, Susan; a granddaughter, Madalyn "Maddie" Faith Furches, and companion, Corey Ireland; a stepgrandson, James Lambert; a sister-in-law, Jeannie Furches; a special caring niece, Julia Furches Odell; a dear friend, Lynn Rutledge; and special fur baby, Charlie. A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Salem Funeral Home, 2951 Reynolda Road with a visitation to follow. Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Condolences may be sent online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106
